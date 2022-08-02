WHAT PLANET IS DUDE ON?! BIDEN Claims China LEADS The EV Race But His Public Charging Network Will Make Us The Leader AND Beat CLIMATE CHANGE.

Is this honestly for real?



We're going to OVERTAKE China because of Joe's national public charging network? AND beat CLIMATE CHANGE?



One question....WHAT PLANET IS DUDE ON?!







China has been leading the electric vehicle race, but that’s about to change.



We’re building a convenient, reliable, equitable national public charging network.



It’ll make America more economically competitive and help us tackle the climate crisis at the same time. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 8, 2022



