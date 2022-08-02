WHAT PLANET IS DUDE ON?! BIDEN Claims China LEADS The EV Race But His Public Charging Network Will Make Us The Leader AND Beat CLIMATE CHANGE.

Agent001 submitted on 2/8/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:27:41 PM

Views : 386 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Is this honestly for real?

We're going to OVERTAKE China because of Joe's national public charging network? AND beat CLIMATE CHANGE?

One question....WHAT PLANET IS DUDE ON?!






WHAT PLANET IS DUDE ON?! BIDEN Claims China LEADS The EV Race But His Public Charging Network Will Make Us The Leader AND Beat CLIMATE CHANGE.

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)