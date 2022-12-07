WHAT RECESSION? Mercedes-Benz S-Class Sales Increase By Almost 1,000%

Mercedes-Benz is the latest automaker to show a huge spike in its luxury flagship's sales figures. This is, in reality, the first concrete evidence we have of Mercedes' newest top-end luxury business model. Allow us to explain before this gets too boring with the financials.

The layman's version of this is that Mercedes has realized it'll make more money by making 10,000 $100,000 cars than making ten million $10,000 cars. The result is a much more upmarket brand, and we think that the Mercedes-Benz S-Class' 950.9% sales increase is evidence that it's working.