WHAT'S GOING ON HERE? Is TOYOTA Becoming The New Stellantis With All These RECALLS And RELIABILITY ISSUES?

Toyota has issued a significant recall for approximately 42,000 Corolla Cross Hybrid vehicles in the United States, manufactured between June 2022 and September 2024, due to a critical issue with the brake system. This recall stems from a software error within the skid control electronic control unit (ECU), which could lead to a sudden change in brake pedal feel and travel, particularly when turning.



This fault might cause a temporary reduction in braking efficiency, potentially extending stopping distances and thereby increasing the risk of a crash. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) highlighted this as a serious safety concern. Toyota plans to address this by updating the skid control ECU software free of charge at dealerships. This recall underscores the importance of regular updates and checks on vehicle software, even in modern, technologically advanced vehicles like the Corolla Cross Hybrid, to ensure safety and reliability on the road. Owners of affected vehicles will be notified by late November 2024, urging them to take prompt action to mitigate any risks associated with this manufacturing oversight.





