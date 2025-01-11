WHAT'S NEW? 2025 Maserati Grecale Folgore: Extra Range and a Sharper Interior

Maserati has quietly sharpened its all-electric Grecale Folgore for the 2025 model year, adding usable range and a more driver-focused cockpit without fanfare or price hikes.



Powertrain and Battery



The twin-motor powertrain still delivers 818bhp and 839lb ft, but software tweaks and a slight battery expansion (from 105kWh to 108kWh gross) push official WLTP range from 311 to 329 miles. Real-world estimates now sit around 270–280 miles in mixed driving. Charging remains at 270kW DC, giving a 20–80% top-up in roughly 25 minutes.



Interior Upgrades



The cabin gains a new steering wheel with integrated drive-mode dial, matte-carbon trim, and contrast stitching on the seats. A 12.3-inch digital cluster and 12.3-inch central touchscreen carry over, but the lower 8.8-inch climate panel now has physical toggles for quicker adjustments. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.



Chassis and Dynamics



Suspension, brakes (Brembo six-pot fronts with 390mm discs), and 20- or 21-inch wheels are unchanged. The Folgore still defaults to rear-wheel drive in Range mode for efficiency, sending power forward only when needed.



Pricing and Availability



UK pricing starts at £109,950 – identical to the outgoing car. First deliveries begin spring 2025.

In short: more miles, a tidier cabin, same electric punch.




























