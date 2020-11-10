WHAT'S THE DEAL? A Quick Look At What Columbus Day Specials Are At USA Dealerships. Two Words. SLIM PICKINGS.

As the weather turns cooler and customers start thinking of how a vehicle will handle in snow, bargains on sporty cars appear.



One of the best deals for this weekend is 0% financing for five years on the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata



The Jeep Wrangler compact SUV is another great bargain and Gladiators even better.



But all in all the economy is much stronger than the media wants you to believe.



So again, there is really NOTHING that sticks out as a must consider just like during Memorial Day, 4th of July and Labor Day.



Business is just too damn good and sought after inventory is scarce.



Let us know if we’re missing anything or if you know of something not in the list of the linked article.





