WHAT'S WRONG AT AUDI? Down, Down, Down.

These numbers AREN'T promising.Tell them WHAT they are doing wrong and how to turn it around.Audi announced 66% BEV sales growth in Q1 YoYWhat they don't tell you is that they sold -17% BEVs versus Q1 pic.twitter.com/XPhpKwaKRg— Alex (@alex_avoigt) May 16, 2022 Audi YoY Q1 vehicle salesAll vehicles - 20%BEVs -17% pic.twitter.com/qqt2GAVDR3— Alex (@alex_avoigt) May 16, 2022
