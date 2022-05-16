WHAT'S WRONG AT AUDI? Down, Down, Down.

These numbers AREN'T promising.



Tell them WHAT they are doing wrong and how to turn it around.











Audi announced 66% BEV sales growth in Q1 YoY



What they don't tell you is that they sold -17% BEVs versus Q1 pic.twitter.com/XPhpKwaKRg — Alex (@alex_avoigt) May 16, 2022



Audi YoY Q1 vehicle sales

All vehicles - 20%

BEVs -17% pic.twitter.com/qqt2GAVDR3 — Alex (@alex_avoigt) May 16, 2022



