WHAT'S WRONG With THIS Picture? The TOP Tesla Model S PLAID Is Now CHEAPER Than The BASE Porsche Taycan!

In a surprising turn of events, the automotive world is buzzing with one question on everyone's mind: What's wrong with this picture? The top-tier Tesla Model S Plaid, known for its unmatched electric performance, now boasts a price tag lower than the base Porsche Taycan. This unexpected shift has ignited discussions among car enthusiasts and industry experts alike. Is this a sign of Tesla's market dominance, or does it indicate potential issues with the Taycan's pricing strategy? Could there be hidden drawbacks or compromises? Share your thoughts on this intriguing development. What's your take on this game-changing price comparison?





The top of the line Tesla Model S Plaid ($89,990) is now cheaper than the base Porsche Taycan ($90,900).



Base Taycan:

• 0-60mph in 5.1s

• 225 mile range

• RWD



Plaid Model S:

• 0-60mph in 2.0s

• 396 mile range

• AWD pic.twitter.com/LM7YaSOhEv — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) September 8, 2023



