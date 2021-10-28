WHAT WOULD THE GOAT DRIVE? And What Does TOM BRADY Have To Do With Tesla? WATCH!

Agent001 submitted on 10/28/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:33:43 AM
Views : 520 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com
Well, when you're on a roll, get the GOAT!Hertz now has Teslas to rent @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/mhh84plEFu— Tesla Silicon Valley Club (@teslaownersSV) October 25, 2021
Hertz now has Teslas to rent @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/mhh84plEFu— Tesla Silicon Valley Club (@teslaownersSV) October 25, 2021
Hertz now has Teslas to rent @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/mhh84plEFu
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news