WHAT Will Have A WORSE Effect On The Economy And The Average Person? The Crazy Gas Prices OR These INSANE Energy Prices Coming This Winter In MANY Places? And WHO Do You BLAME?

We have all been reading, seeing and experiencing the effect of these mad gas prices in the USA, Canada and around the world.



And sadly, it's hurting the poor, minorities and the less fortunate the worst.



But what ISN'T being focused on enough is the coming DISASTER in energy prices about to hit us all.



I was reading that in Germany this winters electric bills will equate to one month of the average persons YEARLY salary!



So today we ask, what do YOU think will hurt people MORE? The GAS prices or ENERGY prices?



And WHO do you blame?









Canadian home energy costs to spike by up to 100 per cent on average this winter: analyst https://t.co/DF5yumE2Dc pic.twitter.com/NXTsiB46lQ — CTV News (@CTVNews) October 14, 2022



