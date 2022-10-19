WHAT Would Happen If You Crossed A Porsche Panamera With A VW Beetle? You're About To Find Out! It MAY Be TOO TOUGH For Your Eyes!

Agent001 submitted on 10/19/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:20:53 PM

Views : 428 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Who was the genius that thought crossing a Porsche Panamera with a VW Beetle would end up as anything other than a total DISASTER?

You MAY want to shield your eyes!





WHAT Would Happen If You Crossed A Porsche Panamera With A VW Beetle? You're About To Find Out! It MAY Be TOO TOUGH For Your Eyes!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)