WHAT Would YOU Give To Own Paul Walker’s Fast and the Furious Toyota Supra? We're Telling You There's A CHANCE!

A car driven by actor Paul Walker in the first installment of the “Fast and Furious” film franchise is up for auction in Las Vegas next month.



The orange 1994 Toyota Supra appeared in the 2001 film “The Fast and the Furious” as well as 2003’s “2 Fast 2 Furious,” auction house Barrett-Jackson says in its online description of the car.

Barrett-Jackson says “extensive documentation” and a certificate of authenticity show the car was used for multiple interior and exterior shots in the movies.



The Supra is a factory model with a turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine and a four-speed automatic transmission.











