WHAT? YOU ONLY LIVE TWICE?! Bond Girl Tanya Roberts STILL Alive?

The bizarre saga kicked off on Sunday when Roberts' rep, Mike Pingel, issued a press release saying that the actress - best known for appearing opposite Roger Moore in the 1985 Bond film A View To Kill - had died aged 65 the day before.



Pingel said Roberts was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve after collapsing at her home in Hollywood Hills.



The rep said he'd learned the tragic news of Roberts' death from her 'husband' O'Brien, who told TMZ that he visited her at the hospital before she passed.



'As I held her in her last moments, she opened her eyes. I was able to see her beautiful eyes one last time. Tanya had the most beautiful eyes,' O'Brien said Sunday.



Then on Monday Pingel announced that the hospital had called O'Brien just after 10am and informed him that his wife was still alive.



Like many Bond fans we are VERY happy to read this!





