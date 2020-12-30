WHEN ANIMALS ATTACK! Will Incidents Like THIS In NYC Make People Shy Away From Luxury Car Purchases?

A pack of young bicyclists attacked a BMW in broad daylight in Manhattan, terrorizing the man and woman inside in a terrifying ambush caught on video.



“This was an animalistic attack in broad daylight,“ said one Manhattan cop, noting that the vehicle’s occupants, a man and woman in their 50s, were scared for their lives. “It shows how far the city has deteriorated and the politicians better get their heads out of the sand and start to deal with these problems before there is nothing left.”



The same group similarly attacked a cab a short time later, the source said.



Police want to identify the group of bicyclists caught on surveillance video surrounding a BMW and attacking the vehicle with the driver and his mother inside. Authorities believe the group is also responsible for a similar attack on a taxi. https://t.co/pDqeqpEB3A pic.twitter.com/K0xWqvYxGu — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) December 30, 2020



