WHEN DUDES CRY: WHEN Did The BMW 'M3' DIE And Get STOLEN By Tesla?

It happened right before our eyes.



Like a famous movie theft like in The Thomas Crown Affair.



No one can tell the EXACT moment it occured but it not only happened, but the jury is OUT if BMW will EVER be able to claim it back.



What are we referring to?



In 2023, the majority of people who don't follow cars and post think 'M3' means Tesla MODEL 3!



You heard me. And it's happening everywhere.



Not only has Tesla taken the crown away FOREVER from the 3-Series, they have STOLEN the HOLY M3 moniker!



Spies, what is going on? RIGHT UNDER ALL OUR NOSES?



And HOW does BMW get their MOJO back?









My friend, who has never driven an ev, is borrowing our M3 while her car is getting fixed... this is the first question she asks me ?? pic.twitter.com/nmJw9DcDyV — Alyssa (@alyssa_zupan) January 14, 2023



