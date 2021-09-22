WHEN EV's ATTACK! It Was BOUND to Happen. FIRST Rivian R1T Crash Hit's The Social's.

Agent001 submitted on 9/22/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:36:20 PM

Views : 322 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

This happened in Irvine, California and we are glad to report no one was hurt.

But does anyone want to venture a guess how it happened?










About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)