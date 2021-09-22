WHEN EV's ATTACK! It Was BOUND to Happen. FIRST Rivian R1T Crash Hit's The Social's.

Agent001 submitted on 9/22/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:36:20 PM
This happened in Irvine, California and we are glad to report no one was hurt.But does anyone want to venture a guess how it happened?A Rivian R1T was involved in multi-vehicle crash in Irvine, CA this afternoon. Luckily no injuries, but the vehicles involved are badly damaged. #Rivian #R1T pic.twitter.com/9n8bkZsVbI— Eric Walz (@EricSWalz) September 23, 2021
