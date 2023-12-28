WHEN WILL THE NONSENSE END? A FUNNY Look At What Auto Makers MIGHT Try IF We Let Them!

Volkswagen is set to introduce a new two-factor authentication system to control the cabin temperatures on its next generation of electric cars, sources have revealed.



Following criticism of its current touchscreen setup - which made the process of simply turning down the heat a tortuous task - executives were said to have settled on a ‘much more robust’ system.



Leaked documents reveal the new setup will first require owners to register a unique email address and password via a virtually inoperable new keypad featuring touch-sensitive keys installed in the centre console.



YES, This is SATIRE.



But DO NOT under rate the level of silliness these auto makers might pull IF we let them!



Full details at the link.





