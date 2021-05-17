WHERE IS MY TESLA? UFC Fighter Wins Boxing Match And Calls Out Elon Musk On Live TV

UFC fighter Beneil Dariush surprised many on Saturday night when he decided to call out none other than Elon Musk after his victory.

The fighter wasn’t happy about his delayed Tesla delivery.




