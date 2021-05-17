WHERE IS MY TESLA? UFC Fighter Wins Boxing Match And Calls Out Elon Musk On Live TV

Agent009 submitted on 5/17/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:09:18 AM
UFC fighter Beneil Dariush surprised many on Saturday night when he decided to call out none other than Elon Musk after his victory. The fighter wasn’t happy about his delayed Tesla delivery. ?? BREAKING: UFC fighter and Tesla fan, Beneil Dariush gives more details on his Tesla delivery. This guy really wants his Tesla!@elonmusk https://t.co/rCUZkiWTu3 pic.twitter.com/xp1tFomDjG— Tesla Hype (@TeslaHype) May 16, 2021 Read Article
