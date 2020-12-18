WHICH Are The SLEEPER Vehicles Of 2020 That Will Be Sought After For A Long Time To Come And Have KILLER Resale Values?

Every year a number of new vehicles make splashes and they are expected. It's easy to say something like a Ford GT will be a hit, sell well and always hold good value.



But from time to time new rides show up that somehow get a quick splash of press but end up doing better than expected, then a few years down the line end up being sought after on the used market for BIG values.



Go try to buy a BMW 1M, a used Kia Telluride or a 20 year old Land Cruiser/Lexus LX.



Not easy and people are getting ALL the $$$.



I like to call some of these 'SLEEPERS'. The ones that just kind of sneak up on you without much fanfare that end up being highly sought after.



So our question is what are they for 2020 and ARE there any of these sleepers?



I'll call out one that I think may end up falling into that column and I'll let you all choose the rest.



Ready? Here I go...The ECO-DIESEL Wrangler Unlimited.



Am I right? And what are the others that could end up being sleeping beauties?



