You see the ads pop up all the time on social media channels. The ones that show an old vehicle in great shape up for auction and you get PISSED because you don't NEED another ride.



But you WANT THAT one! Like they get inside your head.



You say to yourself "I won't click" but that's useless. Your mouse/trackpad had is drawn to the link like a magnet and before you know it, you're submerged in all the photos and start imagining it in your garage.



Luckily, some idiot WAY overpays for it and you're SAVED! Another bullet DODGED!



But as soon as the next one shows, you're BACK! Those BASTARDS!



So tell us Spies, which barn finds make YOU want to bring a trailer?



Make mine an in the wrapper Jeep Cherokee Chief like the one at the read article link. NOT the Wagoneer. That was for sissies. REAL men went full CHIEF!









