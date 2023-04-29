WHICH Brand Are People Running Away FASTEST From To Buy EVs?

A recent report by Carmax highlights a trend in vehicle owners switching from ICE to EV. Notably, owners of a particular brand are more likely to make this switch than owners of any other brand, representing a record 12% of customers who trade from ICE to EV.



According to Carmax's report, Toyota owners represent a record 12% of customers who trade from ICE to EV, followed by Ford and BMW at 8% and Honda at 7%. The most popular EV brand is Tesla, with the Tesla Model 3 being the most commonly traded for EV. The Honda Civic and Toyota Tacoma are the most common vehicles traded in for the Tesla Model 3, while the Toyota Prius is the most commonly traded in for the Nissan Leaf. Toyota and Honda owners are leading the migration to Tesla's offerings, likely due to their interest in environmentally friendly vehicles and the lack of EV options from their preferred brands.







