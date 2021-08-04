WHICH Brands/Models Work SO HARD PROJECTING A YOUTHFUL Image End Up With The MAJORITY OF Their Buyers Being Older? NAME Them!

Buy this, it will make you LOOK and FEEL younger! How many times do we hear this in ads from virtually all the products companies are pushing today?



Too numerous to mention right?



And it's no different in the car business.



Terms like mommy-mobile, not your father's Oldsmobile, you get it.



Many go out of their way to hammer the message that if you buy THIS, MAN, are you cool and hip.



So tell us Spies which brands and models are the BIGGEST offenders?



And which do you see driving around the ALWAYS are being driven by OLDER drivers, WAY beyond the age of who they are trying to attract?









