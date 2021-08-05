WHICH Car Local Show Description Is CLOSEST To The Ones YOU SEE In Your Neck Of The Woods?

I like posting some humor on the weekends as we're all trying to wind down after a stressful week.

Take a look at this meme and tell us WHICH is the closest description to the ones in your area?






