WHICH Car Manufacturer OWNS The Infamous Record For Getting Into the MOST Fatal Crashes? Can YOU Guess?

While 36,096 may seem like the price of the most economical Tesla or a mid-level price of Bitcoin, that number bears a much more difficult reality: the number of traffic deaths in the United States in 2019.



But some auto makes result in the most fatal crashes year after year. So, which auto makes get into the most fatal crashes?



Things to Remember



* The 2021 list of auto makes that crash the most are half American and half foreign vehicles

* The five American auto makes accounted for 58,351 fatal crashes

* The five foreign auto makes accounted for 38,443 fatal crashes

* The ten auto brands in our ranking were involved in 76 percent of all U.S. fatal crashes









