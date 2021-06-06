WHICH Cars Or Trucks Would You PUT AWAY Now, That You Think Will Be HIGHLY Sought After 25 Years From Today Even Though They Aren't RUNAWAY Successes Right Now??

Did anyone who owned a Corvette, Challenger, Z28, Wagoneer, Bronco, Charger, Z28, Trans Am and so on that they would become so sought after and valuable today?



I'm sure people thought they would hold value and maybe make A LITTLE profit but NEVER the kind fo numbers we see today.



So let's try to PREDICT the future.



Which cars and trucks would you put in a warehouse/garage (EXCLUDING SUPER RARE EXOTICS like say Ford GT) that will be HIGHLY sought after by collectors? Vehicles that sell ok but aren't necessarily runaway successes right now.



I'll start. I would say an ORIGINAL Tesla Model S and the last V8 Toyota Land Cruisers.



What would you add to this list Spies? What are sleepers you got a good vibe on for future love?



Discuss....





Read Article