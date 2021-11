Which company or companies are all talk and little action getting REAL EV based products that have the potential to sell in Tesla volumes? WE say none. They'll sell 5k here, 10k there but nothing will be the 100k plus units per year ANYTIME soon.



This tweeter specifically calls out GM as the kings/queens of smoke and mirrors. Do you agree?



GM is a professional smoke and mirrors show. https://t.co/QsXCqcaOX8 — Seán Mitchell (@seanmmitchell) November 19, 2021



GM Interesting EV Leader..??? Destroyed the EV1 and the innovation EV momentum of the 90's, Created latest customer caos with introduction of defective Volt batteries, Keeps making promises ... Wendy's..where is the beef? — NelsonH (@NelsonH60041) November 19, 2021