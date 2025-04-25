WHICH EV Company IMPRESSES You MOST? RIVIAN, SCOUT, Or SLATE?

The electric vehicle (EV) landscape is a moving target, with Rivian, Scout, and Slate each offering distinct products that cater to diverse needs. Let’s explore what makes each company’s offerings impressive and let you decide which resonates most.



Rivian has captured attention with its R1T pickup and R1S SUV, blending rugged capability with premium flair. The R1T boasts up to 410 miles of range, 1,025 horsepower in its quad-motor setup, and 14.9 inches of ground clearance, perfect for off-road adventures. Its sleek interior, advanced software, and features like the Gear Tunnel storage appeal to those craving luxury and utility. Rivian’s vehicles have earned accolades, often outshining competitors like the Ford F-150 Lightning in head-to-head tests. Starting at $71,700, Rivian targets a premium market, but its partnership with Volkswagen signals broader ambitions. Is Rivian’s polished performance your top pick?



Scout, reborn under Volkswagen, is gearing up for 2027 with its Terra pickup and Traveler SUV. These body-on-frame EVs prioritize off-road grit, featuring solid rear axles, locking differentials, and up to 35-inch tires. The optional Harvester range-extender, a gas-powered generator, pushes range to 500 miles, addressing concerns for remote trips. With an 800-volt architecture and 350 kW fast charging, Scout promises efficiency. Priced under $60,000, its retro design and tactile controls aim for accessibility and charm. Though still in the concept phase, Scout’s rugged practicality excites adventurers. Does Scout’s blend of heritage and innovation win your vote?



Slate, a lesser-known contender, is generating buzz for its minimalist EV truck. Targeting a sub-$20,000 price point, Slate’s utilitarian design draws comparisons to classic Scouts, appealing to budget-conscious buyers. X posts highlight enthusiasm for its no-frills approach, ideal for work or basic transport. However, details on range, performance, and production timelines are scarce, and its bare-bones features may not suit those seeking tech or luxury. Slate’s affordability is bold, but its readiness is uncertain. Is Slate’s value-driven vision your choice?



Each company brings something unique—Rivian’s premium power, Scout’s off-road heritage, or Slate’s budget-friendly simplicity. Which EV company’s products impress you most? Share your pick and why!









The people spoke. We built. Meet the radically simple, radically affordable Slate. Reserve yours at https://t.co/Y5RkOIFCRo pic.twitter.com/uvSZVpdkWv — Slate Auto (@slateauto) April 25, 2025



