WHICH EV's Lose THE MOST Juice In Cold Weather Conditions?

Colder temperatures can drastically reduce the range of an electric car, according to new research.

Battery models without a heat pump are significantly impacted by winter climates and in some cases cuts range by more than 20 per cent.



'Winter range tests' conducted by one consumer title found that an £84,000 Porsche Taycan 4S managed 224 miles on a full charge. That’s a 20.1 per cent drop on the 281 miles that the same model achieved when tested during the summer.







Full stats and details at the link...





