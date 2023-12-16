WHICH Is Harder To Come By At Ford Dealers In SoCal? The F-150 Lightning EV Or The Powerboost Hybrid? You May Be SHOCKED.

Just got off the phone with a number of DealerRater Ford dealers in SoCal and they were all telling us a similar tale.



That they all have PLENTY of F-150 Lightning EV inventory (more than they ever wanted) and they're NOT selling. But if you want the Powerboost Hybrid, good luck because that, the Maverick Hybrid and the Super Duties are flying off the shelves.



Now, we talk to a LOT of industry people on a daily basis getting you the latest scoop but we don't just take their word for it, we check it and check it again.



So we jumped on the Ford site and did a 100 mile radius dealer inventory search and here's what we found.



Available Lightning EVs:



100's.













Powerboost Hybrid: ZERO. In the ENTIRE 100 mile region













We've said from the beginning, the hybrid is the smarter move and even put our money where our mouth is. And we will say this again. If they had a plug-in version with 100 miles of electric range, sales would go off the charts and MOST average owners would hardly EVER visit a gas station. And they would NEVER have range anxiety or worry about towing or long distance driving.



Discuss...





