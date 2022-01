Remember when resale mattered?



It doesn't seem many people today even take that into account when they buy a vehicle.



They get all hot and bothered and just buy something on a whim.



But here is some surprising news on WHICH lusury sedan has the HIGHEST resale price after ten years.



Are you surprised and is the high resale warranted?



Tesla Model S after 10 years on the market with the highest resale price for luxury sedans pic.twitter.com/KHhZwoleH3 — Alex (@alex_avoigt) January 18, 2022