WHICH Newcomer EV's Were The WINNERS And LOSERS In 2021? Full List...

Here are the sales numbers for the newcomer EV's of 2021.



Are you surprised at any of the numbers?



One that surprises me is the VW. Shocked it would even sell that many. What a HO-HUM product.



The Mach-E blows it away.



Newcomer EV Sales in USA

2021 (e)



Ford Mach E: 30,000

VW ID4: 23,000

Audi e-tron: 14,000

Taycan: 8,500

Rivian R1T: 7,500

Hyundai IONIQ 5: 4,500

Polestar 2: 3,900

Lucid Air: 2,200

Source: IHS/ Automotive News/ ZoZoGo



(Tesla Model Y leads all: 170K)



How high in 2022? — Michael Dunne (@Dunne_ZoZoGo) December 31, 2021



