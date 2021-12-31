WHICH Newcomer EV's Were The WINNERS And LOSERS In 2021? Full List...

Agent001 submitted on 12/31/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:20:07 PM
Here are the sales numbers for the newcomer EV's of 2021.Are you surprised at any of the numbers?One that surprises me is the VW. Shocked it would even sell that many. What a HO-HUM product.The Mach-E blows it away.Newcomer EV Sales in USA 2021 (e) Ford Mach E: 30,000VW ID4: 23,000Audi e-tron: 14,000Taycan: 8,500Rivian R1T: 7,500Hyundai IONIQ 5: 4,500Polestar 2: 3,900Lucid Air: 2,200Source: IHS/ Automotive News/ ZoZoGo(Tesla Model Y leads all: 170K)How high in 2022?— Michael Dunne (@Dunne_ZoZoGo) December 31, 2021
