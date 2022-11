WHICH Of These Would YOU CHOOSE For The German Car Of The Year IF You Had A Vote?

WHICH of these would YOU award the German Car of the Year to if you were voting?





The individual class winners of this year's German Car Of The Year award have been announced:



- Compact: Opel Astra

- Premium: Genesis GV60

- Luxury: Range Rover

- Sports: Ferrari 296

- New Energy: Volkswagen ID. Buzz



Overall winner to be announced on 1 December.