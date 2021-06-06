WHICH PREMIUM Company Will Fold Their Cards In The HIGH-END SEDAN GAME FIRST? BMW? Lexus? Genesis?

IT doesn't take a genius to know cars like the BMW 7-Series, Lexus LS, etc. aren't flying off the shelves like they used to.



First it was Ford to say bye-bye to the mainstream sedan game but the luxury customers weren't ready to abandon them when the Blue Oval predicted their demise.



But I don't know about you but whens the last time you saw an Audi A8 with a new registration sticker or one of your neighbors wives opting for one over say their Range Rover.



So you get our point.



The logical business person would have to ask, HOW MUCH LONGER will these companies hold on in that market?



Which leads us to our question...WHICH company will be the FIRST to fold their card in the high end luxury sedan game? Will it be a German company? Japanese? Korean? American?



You make the CALL!





