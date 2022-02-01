WHICH RECALL Concerns You MOST? Tesla, Chevy Bolt Or Ford F-150?

Agent001 submitted on 1/2/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:52:37 PM
Which recall concerns YOU most and which do you think has the MOST dangerous issue?Tesla, Chevy Bolt or Ford F-150??GM stopped Bolt production cuz of battery fire concerns and Ford just recalled 185k F-150's due to driveshaft issue that could cause a crash, but god forbid Tesla recalls ~500k vehicles cuz opening/closing the trunk MIGHT wear a cable down, causing the rear camera feed to stop???? https://t.co/x9B5sDpb5s— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) January 2, 2022
