WHICH States Have The HIGHEST Car Dealer FEES And The Ones To Watch Out For. SOME May Surprise You!

Car dealer documentation fees, commonly known as doc fees, vary across different states in the United States. According to available data, Florida has the highest doc fee at $995, followed by North Carolina and Virginia, both at $599. On the other end of the spectrum, Minnesota has the lowest doc fee at $75, with California and Arkansas close behind at $85 and $110, respectively.



Car dealer doc fees are additional charges imposed by dealerships to cover the cost of processing paperwork related to the purchase of a vehicle. These fees can vary significantly from state to state, with some states having higher fees than others. It’s important to note that while some states have laws that regulate doc fees and require transparency in their disclosure, others have no specific regulations, allowing dealerships more flexibility in setting these fees. As a result, consumers should be aware of the potential variation in doc fees when purchasing a vehicle, as they can impact the overall cost of the transaction.



Unavoidable Dealer Fees:



Certain fees are mandatory and must be disclosed by dealers according to the law. However, if you find a $100 fee objectionable, you can request that the dealer deduct $100 from the car's price. Legally, the contract will still indicate the $100 fee, but you'll save that amount on the total cost.



* Documentation Fee: $85 to over $895

* This "doc fee" covers the paperwork preparation and filing expenses. Some states impose limits on this fee, with California capping it at $85, while others have no such limits. In Florida, the median doc fee is $895.

* Destination Charge: $800 to $1,700

* When purchasing a new car, you'll likely incur a destination or freight charge to cover the transportation from the manufacturer to the dealership. This fee is federally regulated, meaning the cost remains the same (based on the make and model) regardless of where you purchase the car.

* Inspection and Emission Fee: $7-$40

* In many states, vehicles must undergo state safety and emissions inspections before being sold. Dealerships pass on the nominal inspection cost to buyers, typically ranging from $7 to around $40.

* Tax, Title, and License: Varies by state

* After acquiring a car, it needs to be registered with your local government. Dealerships often facilitate this process on your behalf, but the specific fees vary by state. Basic charges include tax, title, and license (TT&L), with additional fees depending on your state of residence. California offers a calculator to estimate registration costs.



Dealer Fees to Potentially Avoid:



In contrast to the mandatory fees mentioned above, the following fees are not obligatory and can be negotiated:



* Market Adjustment

* Car prices are currently high, and dealers may add "market adjustment" fees on top of the manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP). These fees are unregulated and open to negotiation.

* GAP Insurance: $299-$900

* Guaranteed Asset Protection (GAP) insurance covers the gap between your car's value and the amount you owe if it's totaled. If you make a down payment, you may not need it, but it can be valuable if you don't. Explore alternative insurance providers, including auto insurers, before committing.

* Loan Protection Insurance: 0.02%-0.05% of the amount financed

* This insurance pays off your loan balance if you can't make car payments due to job loss or illness. It's available from sources beyond the dealer, such as banks or credit unions, so shop around for competitive rates.

* Extended Warranty: $1,800-$2,500

* An extended car warranty, or vehicle service contract, extends coverage beyond the manufacturer's warranty. Ensure the warranty provider is reputable, and thoroughly review the coverage terms and duration.

* Tire-and-Wheel Protection: Approximately $800

* This warranty covers repair or replacement of tires or wheels damaged by road hazards. Consider whether it's worth the cost, especially if you rarely encounter such issues.

* Appearance Packages: Around $1,000

* Dealers may offer pricey appearance packages, including window tints, wheel locks, and paint sealants. You can often forgo these upgrades or find them at a lower cost through local auto shops.

* VIN Etching

* Dealers may charge for etching your car's VIN onto windows, but you can easily do this yourself through your local police department or organizations like AAA. VIN etching can deter car theft.

* Anti-Theft Devices

* Systems like OnStar and LoJack can track stolen vehicles. Consider whether these services are necessary before making a purchase.



Determining Necessary Dealer Fees:



Your choice regarding certain fees may hinge on personal preferences and risk tolerance. An alternative to buying protection products is to maintain a rainy day fund, allowing you to retain your money rather than giving it to the dealer. If you're uncertain about a specific fee, request information before signing any agreements, as once the paperwork is completed, it becomes binding.





