WHICH THREE Vehicles Chosen Here DON'T Deserve To Be On ANYONE'S MOST EXCITING List? We'll Start By Picking Number ONE.

LAST YEAR was one marked by boredom. Large swathes of it were spent indoors thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, forcing us to take up hobbies like doing jigsaw puzzles, reading books or baking banana bread.

That applied to car reviewers, too: press deliveries were (understandably) halted, launches were pushed back to next year and reveals were taken online.

However, there were periods before and between the various lockdowns during which reviewing resumed, and for short, sweet periods we remembered the thrill of driving new cars. Here are eight of the most exciting models Driving.co.uk tested in 2020.



THE MOST EXCITING CARS OF 2020, AS REVIEWED BY DRIVING.CO.UK





1. New Land Rover Defender



2. Volkswagen ID.3



3. McLaren 765LT



4. Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet



5. Honda Civic Type R



6. Polestar 2



7. Volvo XC40 Recharge P8



8. Rolls-Royce Ghost



WHICH three NEVER should have made this list. We'll start by picking number one. Our BIGGEST disappointment for 2020. The new OFFENDER. Sorry, DEFENDER.





Read Article