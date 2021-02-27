WHICH USA City Will Be FIRST To Ban Cars In Their Downtown Cores? Think It Won't Happen? Then Read This

Agent001 submitted on 2/27/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:29:23 PM

Views : 490 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: katu.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty says she would love to see parts of Downtown Portland become car-free, and she says she wants to see it happen soon.

The climate crisis is the driving urgency to make downtown a greener place, with no cars, according to Hardesty. And she has support from some of her fellow commissioners.

"I would love to see downtown become--to have lots of downtown be car-free," said Hardesty. "So that people are walking around and exploring and appreciating all that's beautiful about Downtown Portland."

We ask, will this greener place, with no cars also end up with no customers and activity?

What's YOUR take on the idea?



Read Article


WHICH USA City Will Be FIRST To Ban Cars In Their Downtown Cores? Think It Won't Happen? Then Read This

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)