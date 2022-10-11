WHICH Vehicles In 2022 Held Their Value BEST And Depreciated The MOST? Can You Pick Them All?

Vehicles That Depreciated the Least in Five Years

The average five-year depreciation in 2022 is 33.3 percent, with the best cars for retained value over the past five years listed below.

Top 10 Vehicles with the Lowest Five-Year Depreciation - iSeeCars Study
RankModelAverage 5-Year DepreciationAvg $ Difference from MSRP 
1Jeep Wrangler7.3%$2,361
2Jeep Wrangler Unlimited8.7%$3,344
3Porsche 91114.6%$20,634
4Toyota Tacoma14.9%$5,926
5Honda Civic16.3%$4,237
6Subaru BRZ18.2%$5,985
7Ford Mustang19.4%$7,528
8Toyota Corolla19.8%$4,617
9Nissan Versa19.9%$3,183
10Chevrolet Camaro20.2%$7,981
National Average 33.3%$14,049
Vehicles that Depreciated the Most in 5 Years

iSeeCars also examined the vehicles that depreciate the most after five years.


Top 10 Vehicles with the Highest Five-Year Depreciation - iSeeCars Study
RankModelDepreciationAvg $ Difference from MSRP 
1BMW 7 Series 56.9%$61,923
2Maserati Ghibli56.3%$51,168
3Jaguar XF54.0%$36,081
4INFINITI QX8052.6%$44,265
5Cadillac Escalade ESV52.3%$55,128
6Mercedes-Benz S-Class51.9%$65,375
7Lincoln Navigator51.9%$41,426
8Audi A651.5%$33,331
9Volvo S9051.4%$32,321
10Ford Expedition50.7%$32,674
National Average 33.3%$14,049




