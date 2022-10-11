WHICH Vehicles In 2022 Held Their Value BEST And Depreciated The MOST? Can You Pick Them All?

Vehicles That Depreciated the Least in Five Years
The average five-year depreciation in 2022 is 33.3 percent, with the best cars for retained value over the past five years listed below.
|Top 10 Vehicles with the Lowest Five-Year Depreciation - iSeeCars Study
|Rank
|Model
|Average 5-Year Depreciation
|Avg $ Difference from MSRP
|1
|Jeep Wrangler
|7.3%
|$2,361
|2
|Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
|8.7%
|$3,344
|3
|Porsche 911
|14.6%
|$20,634
|4
|Toyota Tacoma
|14.9%
|$5,926
|5
|Honda Civic
|16.3%
|$4,237
|6
|Subaru BRZ
|18.2%
|$5,985
|7
|Ford Mustang
|19.4%
|$7,528
|8
|Toyota Corolla
|19.8%
|$4,617
|9
|Nissan Versa
|19.9%
|$3,183
|10
|Chevrolet Camaro
|20.2%
|$7,981
|National Average
|33.3%
|$14,049
iSeeCars also examined the vehicles that depreciate the most after five years.
|Top 10 Vehicles with the Highest Five-Year Depreciation - iSeeCars Study
|Rank
|Model
|Depreciation
|Avg $ Difference from MSRP
|1
|BMW 7 Series
|56.9%
|$61,923
|2
|Maserati Ghibli
|56.3%
|$51,168
|3
|Jaguar XF
|54.0%
|$36,081
|4
|INFINITI QX80
|52.6%
|$44,265
|5
|Cadillac Escalade ESV
|52.3%
|$55,128
|6
|Mercedes-Benz S-Class
|51.9%
|$65,375
|7
|Lincoln Navigator
|51.9%
|$41,426
|8
|Audi A6
|51.5%
|$33,331
|9
|Volvo S90
|51.4%
|$32,321
|10
|Ford Expedition
|50.7%
|$32,674
|National Average
|33.3%
|$14,049
