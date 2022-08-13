WHICH Would Sell MORE? THIS Or The Existing Jeep Gladiator? And Would It Keep The LEAD Away From The New BRONCO?

We've been telling the crew at Jeep, they're missing a HUGE opportunity.

WHICH would sell BETTER? THIS Wrangler Overland 3-Row Concept OR the existing Gladiator?

We also think this gives them a one upper against the Bronco until the next re-design.





