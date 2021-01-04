WHO BLINKED? ITC Rules In Favor Of Battery Supplier SK Innovation In Preliminary Ruling

Agent009 submitted on 4/1/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:53:36 PM

Views : 440 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The U.S. trade watchdog cleared South Korean battery company SK Innovation Co. of violating rival LG Energy Solution's patents in a preliminary ruling, sending SK shares surging 15 percent on Thursday.

The initial determination by the U.S. International Trade Commission marks the first time LG Energy Solution has received a negative determination from the trade panel for one of its several legal disputes with SK in the United States.

"The ITC's decision is regrettable, but we respect its decision," the wholly-owned battery division of LG Chem said in a statement.

Read Article


WHO BLINKED? ITC Rules In Favor Of Battery Supplier SK Innovation In Preliminary Ruling

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)