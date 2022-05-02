WHO Buys MORE Tesla's? Democrat's Or Republican's? The Results May Surprise You.

In these hyper-partisan times, you'd think Musk's rants might turn off the liberal buyers who would seem to be Tesla's natural customers: Those who want an EV because of concerns about climate change and preserving the planet.



But Tesla buyers are probably more conservative than that assumption would suggest.



Surveys show Tesla shoppers are only slightly more likely to be Democrats than Republicans.



Surveys by research firm Morning Consult show that in January about 22% of Democrats were considering buying a Tesla, while 17% of Republicans were looking to purchase one. And that gap has been closing — Republican consideration of buying a Tesla has risen about 3 percentage points just since December's survey. And Republicans are slightly more likely to trust the Tesla brand, 27% compared to 25% among Democrats.



Does this surprise you?





