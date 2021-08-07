WHO Did The New BMW 2-Series BETTER? BMW Or THIS Artist Render?

Agent001 submitted on 7/8/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:02:02 PM
Played a bit with the new 2 series. This is my IM2 concept.The 2002 Hommage inspired Front with it’s simple but aggressive design is perfect for a electric M car with more than 1000 hp. What do you think about it ? View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAGNUS (@magnus.concepts)
