WHO Did The New BMW 2-Series BETTER? BMW Or THIS Artist Render?

Played a bit with the new 2 series. This is my IM2 concept.

The 2002 Hommage inspired Front with it’s simple but aggressive design is perfect for a electric M car with more than 1000 hp.

What do you think about it ?







