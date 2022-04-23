WHO IS To Blame For The Damage Being Done To Customer-Dealer-Manufacturer Relationships Current State Of Hot Selling Vehicles? Customers? Dealers? OR, Manufacturers?

GREED, in the car biz is art an ALL-TIME-HIGH.



Speculating customers smell fast, easy, money.



Dealer's want to wring every dime out of these limited and hot vehicles.



And the manufacturers want Tesla-like PR of hot commodities that they made?



Here is a good case study on a customer trying to take delivery of the new Hummer EV and the dealer trying to squeeze in a "you can't resell this to ANYONE else but US for MSRP for the next two years" clause to the deal.



So WHO is to blame here?



Speculating customers? Dealers? OR, the Manufacturer?



A GMC dealer who tried to have a HUMMER EV owner sign a two-year “Right Of First Refusal” has sat down with the customer and the two parties have completely resolved their differences.



Full details at the link....Post YOUR opinion in the comments.





