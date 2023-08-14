WHO Is The LONG DISTANCE EV KING? Lucid? Porsche Or Tesla?

Agent001 submitted on 8/14/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:38:03 AM
Well, well, well.I thought there was no substitute for GERMAN engineering? But let's go easy on them, they've only had nine + years to study the Tesla. Yet, they STILL can't beat it on range in the real world (shakes head).1,600-Mile Trip Crowns the Tesla Model S Plaid As the King of Long-Distance EV Travel, Beating Lucid Air and Porsche Taycan. https://t.co/kR93SZ9wgt— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) August 13, 2023
