WHO Is The LONG DISTANCE EV KING? Lucid? Porsche Or Tesla?

Agent001 submitted on 8/14/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:38:03 AM

Views : 168 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Well, well, well.

I thought there was no substitute for GERMAN engineering? But let's go easy on them, they've only had nine + years to study the Tesla. Yet,  they STILL can't beat it on range in the real world (shakes head).







WHO Is The LONG DISTANCE EV KING? Lucid? Porsche Or Tesla?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)