WHO Is WIMPIER? VW Or Their New Ad Spokesman Paul Giamatti?

If you've ever seen the movie Sideways, you know a couple things.



1. It was incredibly funny and sad at the same time.



2. It's lead star Paul Giamatti's character could possibly be THE weakest, saddest, wimpiest, depressing man alive.



Point number two is most likely why the movie was so humorous.



And after seeing him in a few other shows and movies you just come away with an impression of him as sniveling, depressing soul. The kind of man that is walked on by women AND men. And too weak to stand up to it.



So when I saw him as the front man for the new VW ads, I was a little surprised they picked him because they seem to think by this move that he's cool. In an extremely, emasculated way.



Maybe it's just me but tell us your opinion? Is he a good choice or is this another example of a NY ad agency type having no idea who their customer is?







If you've never seen the movie here is a synopsis:



Sideways is a 2004 American comedy-drama road film directed by Alexander Payne and written by Jim Taylor and Payne. A film adaptation of Rex Pickett's 2004 novel of the same name, Sideways follows two men in their forties, Miles Raymond (Paul Giamatti), a depressed teacher and unsuccessful writer, and Jack Cole (Thomas Haden Church), a past-his-prime actor, who take a week-long road trip to Santa Barbara County wine country to celebrate Jack's upcoming wedding. Sandra Oh and Virginia Madsen also star. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 13, 2004, and was released in the United States on October 22, 2004.



Sideways received widespread acclaim from critics and won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, and was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor (Haden Church) and Best Supporting Actress (Madsen).







