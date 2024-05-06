WHO LIES MORE? Politicians Or MARY BARRA?

General Motors CEO Mary Barra says the storied automaker's plan to turn its fleet 100% electric will now play out "over decades."

In an exclusive interview with NBC News, Barra clarified the company's previously stated intention to eventually phase out gas-powered cars.

"I wouldn’t say we’re recommitting," Barra said of the company's pledge, first announced more than six years ago. "You know, we said back in 2018 that we’re committed to an all-electric future. But as we make this transformation, it’s going to happen over decades. And that’s why I couldn’t be more proud of our gas-powered fleet as well."