WHO REFRESHED BETTER? The 2023 Hyundai Palisade OR the 2023 Kia Telluride?

As you know, earlier today Hyundai and Kia both showed refreshed 2023 updates to the Palisade and the Telluride.



Out of the gate, most people liked the Telluride design BETTER than the Palisade and most would say of the two, the Palisade needed work MOST.



So now that they're both released tell us WHO refreshed better?



And does the Telluride STILL have the design edge or is it now a wash?



One thing that DID stay the same...Palisade STILL rhymes with Escalade.



Tell us now that you've seen the updates, if YOU were buying WHICH would YOU choose? 2023 Palisade or 2023 Telluride?



Take a look at the photos and comment?



I'll give my take in the comments once we've had yours...



2022 NY Auto Show Photo Gallery





2023 Hyundai Palisade



























2023 Kia Telluride

























