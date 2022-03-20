WHO Remembers THIS GEM? The Toyota CRESSIDA X70. Are YOUR Memories FOND Or LOATHED?

After another short model run from 1981 to 1984, it was time for the third generation Cressida. The new one in 1985 was even more conservatively styled than the two that came before it. Say hello to X70.



Much like the second-gen Mark II, the X70 version had three body styles. All had four doors, in sedan, hardtop sedan, and wagon flavors. As was the common theme of Japanese cars in the Eighties, the Mark II grew larger in its new generation.



The dashboard leaned into its mid-Eightiesness via an optional digital dash cluster, all the rage at the time.



Who knew it was a hint of an upcoming standalone brand of luxury called LEXUS.



Are your memories of it FOND or LOATHED?









