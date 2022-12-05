WHO Wants TO BET That The VW SCOUT Will Be WAY More Popular Than The LAME New MicroBus?

You've heard the news. VW will bring back the Scout utility vehicle as an EV.



From VW: The vehicles will be designed, engineered, and manufactured in the U.S. for American customers. To this end, a separate, independent company will be established in the U.S. this year as the Volkswagen Group moves the strong iconic U.S.-brand Scout into the electric vehicle space. The first prototypes are to be unveiled next year, and production is scheduled to start in 2026. The electrified Scout brand will be built upon a new technical platform concept which brings new pickup and RUV credibility beyond the existing Volkswagen Group portfolio.



Herbert Diess, CEO Volkswagen AG: “After Volkswagen’s successful turnaround in the U.S., we are now taking the opportunity to further strengthen our position in one of the most significant growth markets for EVs. Electrification provides a historic opportunity to enter the highly attractive pick-up and R-SUV segment as a Group, underscoring our ambition to become a relevant player in the U.S. market.”



Success in the R-SUV & pick-up segments is a key lever to increasing profitability in the U.S. and achieving the targeted market share of ten percent. The Volkswagen Group is thus continuing to systematically expand its presence in one of the most significant global growth markets.



Arno Antlitz, CFO Volkswagen AG: “The company we will establish this year will be a separate unit and brand within the Volkswagen Group to be managed independently. This aligns with the new Group steering model - small units that act agilely and have access to our tech platforms to leverage synergies.”



For once in a long while it seems VW is starting to think revolutionary, not evolutionary. And we LIKE that.



We'd like to suggest to them NOT to wimp out and only do an EV version. But to ALSO bring it out in Hybrid and Plug-in guise as well.



And be AGGRESSIVE in the styling and adventurous. NOT like these PABLUM Tiguan's, etc.



We'll also put this out there. We bet it is MORE popular than the redone Microbus.



Lastly, to the VW Group, bring out a HARD ASS, G-Class style Audi AND Porsche EV family.



