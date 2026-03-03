WHO Wins THIS Fight? The BUYER Or Porsche NA? YOU DECIDE!

Porsche Faces Fraud Lawsuit Over 'New' 911 GT3 Sold After Use in Mechanic Training Program

In a recent legal battle shaking the luxury automotive world, Florida resident Abdul M. Azizi has filed a lawsuit against Porsche Cars North America, Inc., and Porsche Warrington, a Pennsylvania dealership, alleging fraud in the sale of a 2022 Porsche 911 GT3. Priced at $281,940, the vehicle was marketed as "new" with just 34 miles on the odometer, but Azizi claims it was previously used for a year as a training tool for novice mechanics, leading to improper disassembly and reassembly.



According to the complaint, filed on February 11, 2026, in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida (Case No. 6:26-cv-00346), the defendants misrepresented the car's history, stating it had only been utilized for "display and marketing purposes" before allocation to the dealership and listing on Porsche's national website. In reality, Porsche had sold the 911 to its Technology Apprenticeship Program, where apprentices practiced on it, potentially compromising its integrity.



Azizi, described as a longtime Porsche enthusiast and owner, discovered the discrepancies post-purchase. The suit accuses the parties of fraudulent inducement, misrepresentation, concealment, civil conspiracy, negligent misrepresentation, and violations of consumer protection laws. It seeks compensatory and punitive damages, highlighting concerns over transparency in high-end vehicle sales.



This case underscores broader issues in the auto industry regarding vehicle histories and consumer trust. Porsche has not yet publicly responded, but the allegations could impact its reputation among loyal fans. As the proceedings unfold, it may prompt stricter disclosure protocols for pre-sale vehicle usage.



