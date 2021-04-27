WHOOPS! California EV Rebate Program Runs Out Of Money In The Middle Of The Big Green Push

California residents have long been able to apply for financial help from the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project, or CVRP, the state’s EV incentive program. However, the project just ran out of funding, potentially affecting thousands of potential car buyers.

The CVRP was signed into law in 2007 by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. Initially, the project was funded with just over $4 million, and it was expected to run only through 2015. But as the EV market grew, rebates became the carrot on the stick to get buyers in the door.

